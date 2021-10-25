Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,381,000 after acquiring an additional 25,044 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 26.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 91.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter worth $2,457,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 880 shares of company stock valued at $76,963 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.47.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $87.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $196.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -62.68, a P/E/G ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.