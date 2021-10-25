Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,217,000 after purchasing an additional 769,362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after purchasing an additional 741,151 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,144,000 after acquiring an additional 660,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $61.48 on Monday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $62.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FOCS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

