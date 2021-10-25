Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Invests $337,000 in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Olympic Steel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Olympic Steel by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 131,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 37,137 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 931,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,388,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $411,562.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,045 shares in the company, valued at $12,169,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $25.62 on Monday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $283.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $556.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.40 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is -21.62%.

Olympic Steel Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

