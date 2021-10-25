Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,238,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,026 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,814,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,764,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,904,000 after purchasing an additional 971,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,272,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,119,000 after purchasing an additional 797,601 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

CG opened at $55.16 on Monday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.70.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.76 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 192,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $10,505,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $97,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,149,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,052,460.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,929,792 shares of company stock worth $532,749,616. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

