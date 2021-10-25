Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 72.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,893 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,904,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,871 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.4% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 59,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,914,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 63.9% during the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

NYSE XOM opened at $63.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.63. The company has a market cap of $267.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

