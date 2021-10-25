Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Purchases 979 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,973,000 after purchasing an additional 255,217 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,764,000 after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,694,000 after purchasing an additional 138,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,048,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,138,000 after buying an additional 242,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $163.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.47 and a 200-day moving average of $156.59. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $124.14 and a one year high of $164.29.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.