43,097 Shares in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Bought by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cinemark by 21.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 13.6% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNK opened at $20.44 on Monday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The business had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.64.

Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

