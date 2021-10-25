Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 125.5% in the second quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 83,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,527,000 after purchasing an additional 46,453 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 16.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $185.16 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $131.36 and a twelve month high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.46.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

