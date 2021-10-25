Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

NYSE:MGM opened at $48.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.53. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.52) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.25%.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

