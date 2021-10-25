Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.22.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total value of $60,583,137.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,537,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,798,678,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 477,005 shares of company stock worth $124,497,202. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $243.75 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The firm has a market cap of $233.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.02 and its 200-day moving average is $225.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

