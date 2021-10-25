M&T Bank Corp Sells 527 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,929 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 73.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,506,000 after purchasing an additional 235,120 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Paycom Software by 3.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,170,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.33.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $535.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $488.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.44 and a 12 month high of $546.69.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,955. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.