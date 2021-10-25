Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,494,394 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.56% of Citizens Financial Group worth $305,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334,260 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,964 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,621 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,565,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

CFG opened at $50.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.68. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

