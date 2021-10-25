Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $327.59 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,061,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,537 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $327,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB stock opened at $188.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.39. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $123.31 and a 1-year high of $188.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total value of $660,358.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.11.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

