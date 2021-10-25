Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 174,062 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,062 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Activision Blizzard worth $343,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 147,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 17.0% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $522,000. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 314.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $79.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.18 and a 200-day moving average of $88.04. The stock has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

