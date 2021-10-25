Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,683,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,756 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $380,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $125.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.33 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.44. The firm has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 893.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.62.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

