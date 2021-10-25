Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Revolve Group by 783.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Revolve Group by 68.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 68,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $4,536,182.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $240,513.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,818.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,184,927 shares of company stock valued at $75,814,936. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $70.18 on Monday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.70.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.69.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.