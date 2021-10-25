Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 74.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,376 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their target price on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.98.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

OVV stock opened at $39.09 on Monday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 160.00%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

