Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,214 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Workday were worth $8,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Workday by 6.4% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 17.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Workday by 82.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Workday by 288.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Workday by 53.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $280.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.43. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.62 and a 52-week high of $284.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,559.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $75,008,412.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305 in the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

