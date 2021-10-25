Jefferies Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its position in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,705 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 1.91% of FG New America Acquisition worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPFI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE OPFI opened at $6.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.77. FG New America Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.
FG New America Acquisition Profile
FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.
