Jefferies Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its position in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,705 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 1.91% of FG New America Acquisition worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPFI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

NYSE OPFI opened at $6.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.77. FG New America Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

FG New America Acquisition Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.