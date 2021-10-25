Jefferies Group LLC Has $5.21 Million Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 92.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,103 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,523,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,856,000 after purchasing an additional 204,547 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623,077 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,815,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,886,000 after purchasing an additional 213,568 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,837,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,726,000 after purchasing an additional 201,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,728,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,663,000 after buying an additional 476,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NYSE DAR opened at $78.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.13. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

