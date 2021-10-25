CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $48.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.57%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

