Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,396,000 after buying an additional 168,483 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 15.7% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Analog Devices by 4.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 106,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 189.4% in the second quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 24.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,385,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,707,000 after buying an additional 469,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $178.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.64 and a 52 week high of $180.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.36.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

