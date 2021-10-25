West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,410,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 115,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,224,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $421.19 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

