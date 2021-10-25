State Street Corp Purchases 125,791 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,573,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,791 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.79% of Hilton Worldwide worth $1,275,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,359 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,822,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,325,000 after purchasing an additional 995,739 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,326,000 after acquiring an additional 930,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 18,688.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 657,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,320,000 after acquiring an additional 654,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.79.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $141.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.01. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $83.62 and a one year high of $145.45. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.