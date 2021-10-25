-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.59). Kymera Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on KYMR shares. B. Riley started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $55.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average is $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 1.49. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $91.92.

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $14,770,113.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 3,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $232,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,742,022.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 422,548 shares of company stock worth $24,912,929. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

