HelloGold (HGT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $649.00

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 39.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 25th. One HelloGold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HelloGold has a total market cap of $182,013.24 and approximately $649.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HelloGold has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00050583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.00212651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00102383 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HelloGold (HGT) is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io . HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

Buying and Selling HelloGold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

