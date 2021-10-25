11,334 Shares in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Acquired by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Glaukos by 36.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.

GKOS stock opened at $44.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 1.67. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average of $66.74.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. Equities analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.89.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

