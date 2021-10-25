Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,868,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384,556 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.65% of NIO worth $1,376,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the second quarter valued at about $281,635,000. Natixis lifted its stake in NIO by 114.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 7,778,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,800,000 after buying an additional 4,155,249 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in NIO by 56.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,236,000 after buying an additional 2,114,782 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in NIO during the second quarter valued at about $82,827,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in NIO by 282.7% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,986,000 after buying an additional 1,555,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

NYSE:NIO opened at $38.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.21. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.82.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.