Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 2,243 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Cinctive Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,076,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,091,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 34,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

MRVI opened at $42.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

