M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,319 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $391,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $45.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.88. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Rowe raised Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.