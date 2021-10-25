Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $52.51 Million Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 1,501.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,123,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,053,718 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $52,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in American Campus Communities by 585.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

ACC stock opened at $51.27 on Monday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 732.53, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

