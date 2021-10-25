Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOGO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $17.10 on Monday. Gogo has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $19.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gogo will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Gogo in the third quarter valued at $253,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 228.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 34,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

