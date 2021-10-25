Analysts Expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Medallion Financial posted earnings of ($0.97) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 128.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.99%.

Shares of MFIN opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $207.76 million, a P/E ratio of 207.30 and a beta of 2.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 48,291 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares during the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

