Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 38.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OMF opened at $53.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average is $57.42. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.03.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,530.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

