Cipher Capital LP Cuts Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Cipher Capital LP lessened its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 133.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1,152.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 679,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In other Anaplan news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $33,157,845 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.96.

NYSE PLAN opened at $66.18 on Monday. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $86.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.