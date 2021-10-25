Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,356 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZEN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.33.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $135.23 on Monday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.28 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of -72.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.56.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $906,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $5,283,866.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,219,247.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,721 shares of company stock valued at $14,698,797. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

