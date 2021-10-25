8,794 Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Acquired by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $34.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average is $33.63. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.