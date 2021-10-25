Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 87.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 34,965 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 10,186.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,209,000 after buying an additional 2,108,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,519 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,530,000 after purchasing an additional 402,767 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 426.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 484,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,519,000 after purchasing an additional 392,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.65.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QSR opened at $61.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.36.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.