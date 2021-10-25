Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 156 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.03.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $216.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $106.85 and a one year high of $217.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

