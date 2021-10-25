Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Takes $216,000 Position in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 141.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the second quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVSB opened at $7.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.89. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RVSB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

