CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 63 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE COF opened at $167.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.55 and its 200 day moving average is $158.11. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.10.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.