Andra AP fonden Has $10.77 Million Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.14% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $10,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KNX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 567.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,350,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,047 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after purchasing an additional 818,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 639,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,093,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,583,000 after purchasing an additional 259,727 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,810,419. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $56.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.04. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $57.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

