Andra AP fonden Trims Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $10,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,668,000 after purchasing an additional 98,529 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $2,214,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at $934,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $25,170,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Z opened at $92.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.41. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.98 and a beta of 1.16. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,219,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,798,951.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,181.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,593,264. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.