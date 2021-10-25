Andra AP fonden Purchases 2,900 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned 0.06% of MarketAxess worth $10,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $71,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $89,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,950,734.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total transaction of $2,382,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608 over the last three months. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $513.00.

MKTX opened at $415.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $396.17 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.24.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.