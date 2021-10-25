Andra AP fonden Reduces Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Andra AP fonden reduced its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Generac were worth $10,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Generac by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 21.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 5.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.59.

NYSE GNRC opened at $470.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $427.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.02 and a 1 year high of $476.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

