Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $9,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,453,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,102,000 after purchasing an additional 585,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,369,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,663,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,168,000 after acquiring an additional 387,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $99.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.54. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.12 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The company has a market capitalization of $122.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

