Andra AP fonden Has $9.67 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.29.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $730.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $134.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $764.02 and its 200 day moving average is $717.83. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.46 and a 52-week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

