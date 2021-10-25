Andra AP fonden Has $9.42 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,193 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 96.2% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,059,000 after purchasing an additional 965,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,727,000 after purchasing an additional 369,226 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,239,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Church & Dwight by 23.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,313,000 after purchasing an additional 214,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

NYSE CHD opened at $84.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.36. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $93.22.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

