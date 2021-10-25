Premier Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Hovde Group raised Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

