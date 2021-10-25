Premier Asset Management LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 975 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,482,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66,806 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $335.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.18 and its 200 day moving average is $257.18. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $338.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 108.16, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96.
FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.00.
In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,572,980. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
