Premier Asset Management LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 975 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,482,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66,806 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $335.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.18 and its 200 day moving average is $257.18. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $338.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 108.16, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.00.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,572,980. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

